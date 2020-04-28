It is difficult to see the pandemic's end in sight while still treating critically ill patients, an intensive care doctor says.

Public Health Wales reported no Covid deaths in Wales on Monday.

Both Covid-19 case rates and positivity rates for Wales have now fallen below "trigger" figures used for putting areas into lockdown restrictions.

But Dr Ami Jones, who works at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, said while it was encouraging to see community transmissions falling, she was still seeing four or five new ITU patients on some days.