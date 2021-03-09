"It felt like we we were drowning and trying to keep our heads above water," says care home owner Lakshmy Pengelly.

She has been describing how staff had to continue to care for residents "with a smile on your face" despite losing others to coronavirus and with colleagues off work after testing positive.

Mrs Pengelly, who owns Ashley Court care home, Llanelli, said she was now "quite worried" for the future with a fall in occupancy and a reduction in cash reserves.

Care Forum Wales, which represents the sector, says "the whole infrastructure of social care in Wales" could be under threat without financial support.

The Welsh Government says a hardship fund will be in place for another six months.