Some patients with ongoing health problems after contracting Covid-19 are calling for specialist support clinics.

Georgia Walby, of the Long Covid Wales campaign group, said: "These one-stop-shop clinics are needed because people do not have the energy or resources to go back and forth to their GP and be referred to different clinics.

"You need to go to one place and be treated.

"You give up - if you are not being listened to by your GP, you just give up. You put off ringing because it takes too much energy, and that phone call becomes a battle."

The Welsh Government is considering extra support for long Covid.