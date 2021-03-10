The "stay local" rule will not be applied uniformly across Wales when restrictions are likely eased, the health minister has said.

Vaughan Gething said it was not fair to introduce a blanket travel distance limit across the country because people living in rural areas generally have to travel further than those living in urban areas.

First Minister Mark Drakeford is aiming to announce a plan for easing lockdown beyond Easter and into mid-April on Friday.

The Welsh Conservatives welcomed Mr Gething's announcement, with Member of the Senedd (MS) Russell George saying "five miles in Cardiff means something very different to Anglesey".

Plaid Cymru also said it supported the move, but urged caution.