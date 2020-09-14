Former Miss Wales Sarah Manchipp has been talking about her experiences after being stalked online for eight months.

She said although it was difficult to talk about what had happened, Ms Manchipp wanted to raise awareness.

The perpetrator was caught and jailed but Ms Manchipp said the incident had affected her trust in people.

"I started to feel really victimised by it. I started to feel quite frightened," she said.

"You don't know who it is. It could be anyone. You start to lose trust in people."

Ms Manchipp called on others to "stick together".

"We've got to come together and show these people, the stalkers, that they can't do it, they can't get away with it. And they won't," she said.