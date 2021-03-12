Visiting the hairdresser, playing golf and meeting friends in a garden are about to become legal in Wales once more.

Stay-local guidance will replace "stay home" as part of the relaxation of lockdown rules.

And self-contained accommodation will be allowed to reopen from 27 March, if Covid cases stay low, providing a potential boost to tourism ahead of Easter.

“The journey out of lockdown begins in earnest in Wales this weekend,” First Minister Mark Drakeford said.