Popular 1980s cartoon SuperTed is set to return to TV screens in the next few years under plans from its creator.

Mike Young said the teddy bear, his friend Spotty and his sister Blotch could return to our screens by 2023.

Launched in 1982, SuperTed was a firm favourite of many, including the dukes of Cambridge and Sussex.

The updated cartoon is likely to use CGI, as opposed to the 2D animation originally used, and Mr Young said he was in the process of "up-resing" episodes from the 1980s.