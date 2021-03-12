Hairdressers are to reopen but retail will remain closed in the Welsh Government's relaxation of lockdown rules.

Up to four adults from two households will also be allowed to meet up in a private garden in Wales from Saturday.

Non-essential shops remain closed until 12 April, although garden centres can reopen from 22 March.

The Welsh Conservatives have accused the first minister of a U-turn over retail, which Mr Drakeford denied, while Plaid Cymru said Welsh ministers had raised false hopes for businesses.