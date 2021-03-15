Teaching children about respect and relationships in school is key to changing societal attitudes and to help keep women safe, the education minister has said.

Kirsty Williams' comments come after Sarah Everard's death prompted debates over women's safety across the UK.

Ms Everard disappeared while walking home in London last week. A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with her murder and kidnap.

Under the new curriculum in Wales children will be taught about safe relationships with friends, partners, and family.

Ms Williams said she believed the lessons - which will look at respect and consent - will "create the societal change we need for the longer term".

Opposition parties welcomed the new subject in the curriculum, but Plaid Cymru said more needed to be done to protect women, including making misogyny a criminal offence.