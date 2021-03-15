Police handling of a London vigil in memory of Sarah Everard "gives rise to real concerns", the first minister has said.

Hundreds of people gathered on London's Clapham Common on Saturday to lay flowers and pay their respects to Ms Everard, who was found dead a week after she disappeared on her way home.

Her remains were later found in a woodland in Kent. A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with her murder and kidnap.

The force faced widespread criticism after footage showed officers detaining women at the vigil.

Mark Drakeford said police in Wales had responded "sensitively" to people who gathered to pay their respects at vigils and other protests during the pandemic.

Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said: "I don't think anybody who was not in the operation can actually pass a detailed comment on the rightness and wrongness... This is fiendishly difficult policing."