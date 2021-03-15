A woman who was raped as a child while waiting for a lift home has spoken about being fearful of going out at night on her own.

Llinos Dafydd was 14 when she was attacked and has waived her right to anonymity.

She said she hoped people would talk to children and all boys would be raised to respect women.

A debate has been sparked about women's safety after the death of Sarah Everard who disappeared while walking home in south London on 3 March.

Her remains were later discovered in woodland in Kent and a police officer has been charged with her murder and kidnap.

Policing of a vigil in London on Saturday has attracted criticism.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has dismissed calls to resign and defended the force's actions.