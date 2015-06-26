Brexit: Automotive industry faces 'level of uncertainty'
Wales' automotive industry faces more challenges over future Brexit trade changes, according to experts.
The Welsh Automotive Forum said new checks on imports and rules over where car parts can come from could add to customs disruption when they are introduced.
The UK government said new trade deals were creating prosperity.
Nicholas Brainsby from Wrexham-based Applied Component Technology, which makes trims and loadfloors for cars, said the industry faced a level of uncertainty.