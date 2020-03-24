NHS and social care staff have been praised for their "truly remarkable contribution" and "working so hard" over the last year.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said nearly 222,000 workers would be paid the equivalent of £735 each, with an element to cover tax and national insurance deductions.

It means most people would get £500 in their pay, said government officials.

"We have asked so much and every step of the way you have been there to look after us," Mr Gething added.

He made the announcement at the Welsh government's coronavirus briefing on Wednesday.