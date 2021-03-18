The Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has referred to Welsh as a foreign language, while defending a north Wales MP's use of it earlier this week.

It comes after Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville-Roberts was reprimanded on Wednesday for wishing people a "Happy St Patrick's Day" in Welsh and Irish before asking a question.

The Common's Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: "Can I just say to the Honourable Lady, no, let's just stop, I don't mind the beginning but to now start extending the sentence in Welsh does go against the rules of the House."

Mr Mogg said "modest quotation in foreign languages is permissible" but not full speeches and referred to the use of "Latin Quips" in the chamber.

It led to Plaid's Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP taking to social media in response, to state: "Jacob Rees Mogg may not be aware, but Welsh is not a "foreign language". It had been spoken in Britain for hundreds of years before English even existed."