Being at home during Wales' lockdowns has taught one family to "think carefully" about how much waste they generate - and how they could teach their children to do it properly.

Beth Ellis said she and her family had been looking around the house to see how they could recycle more efficiently.

She said: "We have just been trying to make things as convenient as possible... to make it easier for the children and for us to recycle throughout the house."

It comes as Wales is now ranked the third best in the world for recycling.

Angela Spiteri, from Waste and Resources Action Programme, said: "We all need to do our bit to protect the planet and help Wales become world leader at recycling and I think we're ready for it."