Young people find it "frustrating" that driving lessons are still not able to resume in Wales.

Georgia Davies has spent roughly £2,000 on lessons, tests and a car - her driving test has been cancelled four times.

She said it was hindering her job search as she could not apply for jobs that needed a licence.

She said: "I think there should have been something put into place for more support."

The Welsh government said: "If the public health situation continues to improve we will be able to further ease restrictions in coming weeks."