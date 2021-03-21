A man who "flirted with death" during his battle with Covid has returned to hospital to thank some of the medics who helped "rebuild" him.

Scott Howell, 49, from Blackwood, Caerphilly county, said he would always be " eternally grateful" to Dr Nick Mason and ITU nurses Shannon Williams and Charlotte Tottle, along with other staff.

This time last year, Mr Howell, who has diabetes and asthma, was on a ventilator and in an induced coma at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport after contracting Covid.

He was later told his heart stopped beating twice.