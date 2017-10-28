Walrus caught on camera on Pembrokeshire coast

A walrus has been caught on camera resting on rocks off the Welsh coast.

The rare sighting was filmed by the RSPCA near Broad Haven South beach, Pembrokeshire, on Friday.

It is thought the animal may have been the same one that was seen off the County Kerry coast in Ireland.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Ellie West, who checked on the animal, said it was an "incredibly rare sighting" as walruses are more often seen in the Arctic.

She said the "big, beautiful animals never usually venture so far south" and believed it may be a juvenile "down this way in search of food".

She urged people not to approach the animal.