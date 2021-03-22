People in Wales want the Welsh Government to be cautious in easing Covid restrictions, Health Minister Vaughan Gething has said.

"There are noises from the fringes of politics that demand to have a more ambitious and more urgent programme - a roadmap that is driven by dates, not data - but that isn't where the Welsh government is and it isn't where the people of Wales are," he told Monday's coronavirus press briefing.

Mr Gething insisted that all the scientific and medical advice was telling ministers that "if we move too quickly, we could throw away all of the hard work and collective sacrifice of people in Wales and other parts of the UK".

"I think people want to know that we're doing this in a way that is responsible, that follows and respects the evidence and the science, and that's the approach that we have taken," he said.