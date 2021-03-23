People around Wales have fallen silent to remember those who have died in the year since the Covid pandemic began.

On the anniversary of the first national lockdown, tributes have been paid to those who fell victim to coronavirus.

First Minister Mark Drakeford led a minute's silence in Cardiff at midday, while groups including police in Colwyn Bay, schoolchildren in Llandudno and health care workers in Penarth also paused to remember.

Events have been taking place around the UK, and buildings will be lit up in yellow including castles and bridges across Wales.

Members of the public are asked to shine a light on their doorsteps at 20:00 GMT.