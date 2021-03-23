BBC News

Covid in Wales: Commemorations one year on

One year after Wales first went into lockdown, historical buildings and doorsteps have been lit up to commemorate those who have died from Covid-19.

On 23 March 2020, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the UK would have to "stay at home" for at least three weeks - one year on and the UK is still under lockdown measures.

Poets, politicians and musicians all paid tribute to the anniversary on Tuesday, alongside a minute of silence at noon.

More than 125,000 people in the UK have now died with Covid, with more than 7,500 of those deaths in Wales.

Wales