A poet has won a national award for a work partly inspired by his children and their dual heritage.

Marvin Thompson, of Pontypool, Torfaen, was chosen as winner of the National Poetry Competition for The Fruit of the Spirit is Love (Galatians 5:22).

His children were “half-embarrassed, half-confused” when he got the call telling him he had won.

“When I found out I was a winner I screamed, I absolutely screamed,” he said.