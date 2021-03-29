A mother whose teenage son was killed in a row over drug territories has urged other parents to learn about “this dangerous world we’re all so naïve to”.

Harry Baker, 17, from Cardiff, was stabbed nine times at Barry Docks in the Vale of Glamorgan in August 2019.

Three men and a 17-year-old boy have been jailed for his murder and three others jailed for manslaughter.

Harry's mother Emma Baker spoke outside Newport Crown Court before dozens of balloons were released into the sky in her son's memory.