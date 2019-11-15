A man who slept rough for most of his life says being given a flat during the pandemic has allowed him to cook himself meals for the first time.

Kirk Lovell, 38, was sleeping in a tent in Cardiff when the first lockdown began in March 2020 and was moved into a Youth Hostel Association (YHA) hostel.

While at the hostel he got help to give up drugs and moved into his flat a few weeks ago.

"I'm clean, I have no addiction and I can cook," he said.

Charity Crisis wants law changes made to get people housed during the pandemic to continue.