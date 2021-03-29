More than 60 Welsh charities and organisations have joined forces to launch the Climate.Cymru campaign.

They are seeking 50,000 messages on the topic from Wales.

Already, 1,000 individuals, families and businesses have contributed their own personal stories and suggestions about addressing the threat of global warming.

Campaigner Susie Ventris-Field has said poorer communities must not have their lives made harder by reshaping the economy to combat global heating.