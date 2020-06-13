Parts of Wales were left covered in litter after crowds gathered in the sun on Tuesday.

Beauty spots and tourist attractions were busier than usual after travel restrictions were eased on Saturday, allowing people to visit areas outside their local area.

The steps outside the Senedd in Cardiff Bay and Pontcanna Fields were covered with empty bottles, cans and food packaging as people made the most of the hottest day of the year.

Cardiff Council said it took cleaning teams more than three hours to clear up the mess left in Cardiff Bay.