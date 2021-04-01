Gym owners say they are "bitterly disappointed" by the news that they will not reopen until at least 10 May.

Huw Edwards, chief executive of UKActive, said: "The roadmap that the first minister is announcing is a political one.

"If it was being based on evidence and data, then gyms, pools and leisure centres in Wales would be opening on 12 April with non-essential retail."

The Welsh government has announced a series of dates for the further easing of lockdown in Wales, including that pubs, restaurants and cafes could reopen outdoors on 16 April and indoors after 17 May, provided cases remain low.