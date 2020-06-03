Student Isidora Jovanovic was disgusted when she went for a walk in Cardiff Bay and saw bottles, cans and food packaging thrown everywhere.

So the 24-year-old decided to take action and has launched a petition asking Cardiff council to provide more bins.

"Although 100% the onus is on us to clear up our rubbish, I think that putting some more bins there could really help," she said.

Michael Michael, Cardiff council's cabinet member for clean streets, recycling and the environment, said more than 1,100 large bins had already been added to tackle the litter problem.