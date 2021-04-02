Hundreds of people were seen singing and drinking alcohol outside the Senedd in Cardiff Bay on Friday evening, despite coronavirus restrictions still being in force.

Large gatherings are banned in Wales under Covid rules, with a maximum of six people from two households allowed to meet outdoors.

The leader of Cardiff council, Huw Thomas, said he worried about a spike in cases following the gathering.

It comes after similar scenes earlier in the week when three police officers were injured and litter was left strewn across the ground outside the Welsh Parliament building.