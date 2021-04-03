The amount of litter left by crowds partying in Cardiff Bay on Good Friday has been branded "absolutely disgusting".

Clean-up supervisor Tony Tobenas said a crew had to be drafted in especially to deal with the mess on Saturday from about 04:30 BST.

"The thing is we are supplying the bins for them and they are just not using them - they're just throwing it on the floor," he said.

Mr Tobenas said crowds had been gathering at the bay from early afternoon since the Welsh government lifted its "stay local" ban allowing people to travel further afield within Wales.

"It is demoralising but it is what it is," he said.