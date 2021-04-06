A woman who lives near Cardiff Bay says she and a friend were "followed" and "felt intimidated" by some men among the crowds who descended on the area over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Becca Head, 23, says she "didn't feel safe" and saw "so many people shouting things at young girls" as people gathered at the popular spot.

Hundreds of people descended on the bay despite Covid restrictions, and a dispersal order for the area remained in force on Tuesday.

Only six people from two different households can currently meet outdoors in Wales.