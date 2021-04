Cystic fibrosis patient Jody Lewis said the effect of new treatment she is using has been like "regaining six years".

The 31-year-old is one of 80 people in Wales to have tried “revolutionary” drug Kaftrio.

It’s suitable for about 90% of patients over 12 and has been approved for UK use.

Jody, from Pen-y-Lan, near Wrexham, said: “Maybe I should start making plans for the future now.”