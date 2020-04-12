BBC News

Covid: Graduation postponements in Wales 'like unclosed chapter’

Being unable to attend a graduation ceremony means leaving university feels like an "unclosed chapter", a student has said.

University students in Wales are unlikely to have summer graduation ceremonies for a second year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for Universities Wales said the decision had "not been taken lightly" by universities.

Cardiff University postgraduate student Giulia Bellan says she feels "in limbo".

