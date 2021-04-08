Covid: Vaccine passport talks ongoing, Mark Drakeford says
Talks about the possibility of introducing vaccine passports in Wales are ongoing, Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.
The news comes as the Wales Millennium Centre has called for a decision on the matter to be made “urgently.”
The Welsh Conservatives said talk of vaccine passports in Wales was "unnecessary" as there was "a review ongoing at a UK level".
The Welsh Liberal Democrats said they were opposed to vaccine passports, calling them "divisive and discriminatory".
Plaid Cymru said a domestic vaccine scheme posed "ethical and practical questions".