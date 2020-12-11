Senedd election: Plaid’s Adam Price outlines ‘new Wales we want to create’
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has said he will not ditch any of his policy programme if he enters coalition negotiations with Labour post-election.
He said the party manifesto was “not a shopping list, and it’s not a wish list”.
“It’s carefully worked out and independently costed,” Mr Price said.
He told BBC Wales: “I’m not prepared to drop anything. All of this vision works together, it’s the new Wales we want to create.”