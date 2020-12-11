Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has said he will not ditch any of his policy programme if he enters coalition negotiations with Labour post-election.

He said the party manifesto was “not a shopping list, and it’s not a wish list”.

“It’s carefully worked out and independently costed,” Mr Price said.

He told BBC Wales: “I’m not prepared to drop anything. All of this vision works together, it’s the new Wales we want to create.”