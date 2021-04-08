Foreign travel is "just not worth the risk", even if lockdown rules change to allow it, a coach company has said.

Chris Gentile, from Denbighshire-based Voel Coaches, said "people do want to book but we just can't put ourselves up for it," as they do not want to be "stuck with a coach full of passengers" abroad.

Currently it is illegal to travel abroad for a holiday, with the first minister suggesting it will be a while before it opens up in Wales.

Ann Jones, from Teithiau Menai Travel in Caernarfon, said people have been booking holidays for "mostly next year".