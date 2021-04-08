BBC News

Foreign travel 'not worth the risk' for coach company

Foreign travel is "just not worth the risk", even if lockdown rules change to allow it, a coach company has said.

Chris Gentile, from Denbighshire-based Voel Coaches, said "people do want to book but we just can't put ourselves up for it," as they do not want to be "stuck with a coach full of passengers" abroad.

Currently it is illegal to travel abroad for a holiday, with the first minister suggesting it will be a while before it opens up in Wales.

Ann Jones, from Teithiau Menai Travel in Caernarfon, said people have been booking holidays for "mostly next year".

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Wales