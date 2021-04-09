Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh's “selfless devotion and remarkable generosity of spirit”.

Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip died on Friday morning at the age of 99.

Mr Drakeford said: "We offer our sincere condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, his children and their families on this sad occasion."

Welsh Conservative leader in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies, said “his like will never be seen again”.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price spoke of the “many decades of his years of public service”.

The Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds praised the duke’s “lifetime of duty and service”.