Celebrities, public figures and people who met the Duke of Edinburgh during his visits to Wales have paid tribute to him, saying he was "ahead of his time".

Flags were flown at half-mast on civic buildings and books of condolence were opened across Wales, after Prince Philip died, aged 99, on Friday.

As tributes poured in, celebrities, friends and those who met him shared their fond memories of the duke.

Wales rugby captain Alun Wyn Jones said thousands of young people had taken part in the Duke of Edinburgh's Award and their impact on other people's lives would be a "lasting legacy".

While Shan Legge-Bourke, former Lord Lieutenant of Powys, said many young people in Wales had "benefitted tremendously".