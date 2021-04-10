Hundreds of people have protested in Cardiff over the timing of the reopening of gyms in Wales.

Gyms are currently set to reopen on 3 May.

But non-essential retail reopens on 12 April and pubs and restaurants can serve outdoors from 26 April, which gym owners say is unfair.

"You've got things like fish and chip shops open et cetera - lots of, in my opinion, establishments which shouldn't be deemed as essential, whereas ourselves we're known to help people," said one protester.

"We don't add to the pandemic - we're part of a solution," said another.