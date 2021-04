A paraglider pilot suffered head, leg and pelvic injuries when he plunged 200ft (60m) and became trapped in a tree.

He was airlifted to hospital after crashing at Hundred House near Llandrindod Wells in Powys.

Firefighters, paramedics and mountain rescue teams were called to the scene on Sunday at about 14:00 BST.

The pilot was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales for treatment.