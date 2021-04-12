A beauty salon owner has said it has been a "huge day" as she opened her doors to customers for the first time in months.

Close contact services, such as beauty treatments, were allowed to restart on Monday, almost four months after Wales went into lockdown in December.

Sarah Bruton, who runs a spa in Caerphilly, said she felt a mixture of "joy" and "relief" as she was able to start giving treatments again.

Other changes to Wales' coronavirus rules which came into effect on Monday were the reopening of high street shops and the resumption of non-essential travel in and out of England.