Covid: Social distancing bollards keep tripping people up
CCTV footage shows bollards and rubber kerbs, which were installed to help social distancing, have been tripping people up.
One woman appears to fall into the path of a moving car as she toppled over the measures in Castle Street, Llangollen.
Town councillor Stuart Davies said one person had been left with a broken arm and another needed stitches in their face after colliding with the bollards.
Denbighshire council has agreed to remove them after some residents started a petition.