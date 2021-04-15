Climate change: Carbon zero push "for me and my kids"
Major industries across south Wales have joined forces to work out how to slash their carbon emissions over the next 20 years.
It is a "massive challenge" that could protect tens of thousands of jobs while creating many more, they have said.
The region is the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases from industry in the UK.
Steelworks, oil refining, cement and chemical firms are among those working alongside energy companies, ports, universities and councils on the £40m project to create a "roadmap to net zero" carbon emissions for industry in south Wales.
Chris Williams, head of industrial decarbonisation for Industry Wales and the project's lead, said its impact could be "huge".