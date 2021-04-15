Major industries across south Wales have joined forces to work out how to slash their carbon emissions over the next 20 years.

It is a "massive challenge" that could protect tens of thousands of jobs while creating many more, they have said.

The region is the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases from industry in the UK.

Steelworks, oil refining, cement and chemical firms are among those working alongside energy companies, ports, universities and councils on the £40m project to create a "roadmap to net zero" carbon emissions for industry in south Wales.

Chris Williams, head of industrial decarbonisation for Industry Wales and the project's lead, said its impact could be "huge".