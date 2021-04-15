A farmer who bought 186 dairy cows from the royal estate has paid tribute to the "down-to-earth" Duke of Edinburgh.

Phil Reed runs a farm in rural west Wales and was one of more than 80 farmers who applied to buy the herd from Windsor in 2007.

He met the duke at Windsor and again when he came to visit the herd in their new home in Ceredigion.

"You wouldn't think he was a duke. He sat here in the kitchen drinking tea and eating scones," he said.