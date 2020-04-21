A couple who got engaged during the first UK-wide lockdown are hoping Covid restrictions will soon ease so they can plan their wedding.

Chris Miller, 38, proposed to Ffion Martin, 22, last year but any plans for a grand day have been on ice.

The professional actors, who met while working at a theatre company, are waiting to see when they will be able to invite family and friends to the wedding they have always wanted, rather than the one they are allowed.

Wales' Covid restrictions only permit outdoor wedding receptions for up to 30 people from 26 April.