Will you be heading out of Wales this weekend in search of a pint or a bite to eat outdoors?

Hospitality venues in England opened outside on Monday, while in Wales it will be 21 April before you can book a table in a beer garden.

It means train bosses are ready for a surge of travellers who plan on taking advantage this weekend of the different Covid regime in England.

From Monday, people in Wales have been able to visit anywhere in the UK, and vice-versa, if restrictions in those areas allow.