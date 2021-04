When Tina Hardwicke got a Christmas temping job at Swansea's Debenhams in 1992 it turned out to be the start of a 28-year career.

She was "proud to get in" at a big-name store where she went on to become a supervisor and store trainer.

But last May the 53-year-old was made redundant and now feels "let down" by the way the company handled it.

Debenhams said it "deeply regrets" the job losses.