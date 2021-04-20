Josie Baber has a college qualification in baking but the pandemic has left "sparse" opportunities in the hospitality industry, she said.

Latest figures show unemployment in Wales has risen by 3,000 in the three months to February.

Josie, from Bridgend, has autism, which she said has created even more of a barrier during lockdown as she is unable to drive.

"It's hard to find something that's in your field, that's in your batting area when everything is shut," she said.

"I can't travel very far due to not driving and I can't learn to drive due to my disabilities and find it difficult to find one local to home. So I can't really do what I love when I can't go anywhere."