Residents at a caravan park have expressed their sadness at a community being "destroyed" after new site owners made the decision to end the touring side of the business.

Some of the caravan owners at Happy Valley Caravan Park on the outskirts of Porthcawl, Bridgend county, have been there for more than 20 years.

New owners RoyaleLife said it wanted to invest in the site and infrastructure for permanent residents.

Mathew Jones's mother, aunt and grandparents all had caravans at the site.

Mr Jones, from Ebbw Vale, said: "They've destroyed something my grandparents and parents have built over 20 odd years... it just wasn't nice."