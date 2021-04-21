People will get two votes when they go to the polls in Wales on 6 May this year.

One is for your constituency member, and another is to help decide who represents your region.

So the first vote is for a person, the second for a party.

In Wales there are 40 constituencies grouped into five electoral regions. Each constituency has one MS and there are four MSs for each region: 60 in total.

Some people even get a third vote. That’s for the police and crime commissioner.